Welcome to Haleakalā National Park
The rest of this amazing park, which is divided into two distinct sections, is all about interacting with this mountain of solid lava, and the rare lifeforms that live upon it, some of them found only here. You can hike down into the crater, follow lush trails on the slopes, or put your mountain bike through its paces. For the ultimate adventure, get a permit, bring a tent and camp beneath the stars. However you do it, the experience will stick with you.
Top experiences in Haleakalā National Park
Haleakalā National Park activities
Haleakala, Iao Valley and Central Maui Day Tour
Your 8-hour central Maui day trip begins with a pickup at your hotel. Meet your expert guide and get ready for an immersive look at many of Maui’s unique highlights, including scenic drives through its valleys and agricultural regions, walks through its state and national parks, and a glimpse at the seat of its government. Your day kicks off with dramatic views at Haleakala National Park, covering 33,000 acres of rocky, volcanic wilderness and home to a variety of wildlife. Summit Maui’s 10,023-foot (3,007-meter) dormant volcano while learning about its geologic history on the driving ascent. Take in the tropical scenery and expansive views before driving on to the next piece of eye candy: the Iao Needle located in Iao Valley State Park.The needle is a fascinating erosional pinnacle rising 1,200 feet (366 meters) from the Iao Valley floor and surrounded by a volcanic crater. Walk along a short trail to a panoramic overlook and enjoy the view. Nearby, learn about the Kaahumanu Church, named after Queen Kaahumanu and erected in 1876. Spend 30-minutes admiring its architecture and views of Iao Valley. Next, get a dose of Hawaiian culture on a drive through the city of Wailuku, the seat of Maui’s government and location of its historic state and federal buildings. Listen to your guide as you ride past Maui’s famous flower farms, pineapple fields and sugar cane plantations. Be sure to bring your camera — these are sights unlike anywhere else. At the end of the tour, you will be dropped off at your Maui hotel.
Maui Haleakala Sunrise Bike Tour
Your tour begins with pickup in the very early morning from hotels in Maui resort areas such as Wailea, Kaanapali, and Kapalua for the drive up to the summit of Haleakala inside Haleakala National Park (before starting the drive, enjoy coffee, juice, and snacks while listening to a safety briefing about your bike tour).During the van ride to the top of the volcano, your tour guide tells you about the history of Haleakala, its geology, and the rare plants and animals found only on Maui. Upon arrival at the House of the Sun Visitor Center, you will be escorted to the rim of Haleakala Crater for a view into one of the world's largest dormant volcanoes. Watch the sunrise, and then head down to a level of 6,500 feet (1,981 meters) to begin your bike tour; you'll be fitted with a bicycle and helmet by your guide. Pedal downhill, riding along switchbacks, through Haleakala Ranch, and past Kula. Continue through the towns of Makawao and Paia, and finally reach the Pacific coast at Paia Bay Beach Park.
Haleakala Sunset Tour and Dinner on Maui
After hotel pickup, settle into your air-conditioned coach and enjoy panoramic views out the wide windows as you head up to the summit of Mt Haleakala (aka East Maui Volcano). En route, your driver-guide makes a stop at the Kula Lodge Marketplace where you can experience the art and culinary talents of Maui and Hawaii's renowned artists and craftsmen.When the coach reaches Haleakala National Park, it makes another stop at the Park Headquarters Visitor Center, located 7,000 feet (2,134 meters) above sea level. Enjoy views of the magnificent scenery before you re-board the bus for the final stretch, nearing the volcano's summit at 9,740 feet (2,969 meters). Here, peek into the massive crater and visit the Haleakala Visitor Center.As dusk approaches, watch the cascading colors of sunset spread over the stark volcanic landscape and subtropical rainforest of Maui's lowlands. Search for neighboring Hawaiian Islands in the distance as the sun descends into the Pacific and creates a warm glow across the sky.Afterward, head to Cafe O'Lei at the Dunes, located on The Dunes Golf Course in central Maui, for a 3-course dinner that includes meat and vegetarian/vegan dishes. Your evening tour then ends with hotel drop-off.Sample dinner menu: First course: Portuguese bean soup Caesar salad Plated Kula green salad with lilikoi and papaya seed dressing (veg) Second course (served with freshly baked rolls and butter): Chicken linguine Top sirloin steak Grilled vegetable Napoleon over quinoa with pesto and balsamic reduction (veg) Dessert: Warm brownie sundae Fresh fruit sorbet Hawaiian coffee
Maui Helicopter Tour: Complete Island Flight
Make your way to Kahului Heliport and hop aboard a luxury, air-conditioned helicopter, which holds six passengers in forward-facing leather seats. Once you’re airborne, sit back and listen to stereo music and descriptive narration from the professional pilot, who also serves as your tour guide.Throughout the 1-hour flight, enjoy unobstructed views while you soar above Maui’s extreme landscapes, including the dense Hana Rainforest of East Maui. Look down on waterfalls and the jaw-dropping Haleakala Crater, a dormant volcano with a summit reaching more than 10,000 feet (3,050 meters) above sea level in Haleakala National Park. After these sights, your flight continues to the West Maui Mountains, aka West Maui Volcano or Maui Komohana to native Hawaiians, best seen from the air. Snap photos of the diverse landscape including rugged lava flows, rainforest and deep valleys filled with cascading waterfalls such as the ‘Wall of Tears,’ a cliff draped with dozens of falls.Learn about Maui's history, geology, vegetation and wildlife from your pilot as you fly, and take in a view of the neighboring island of Molokai that can only be seen from the air before returning to the ground. After landing, you can purchase a USB containing footage of your flight that includes the pilot’s narration set to background music.
Haleakala Bike and Zipline Adventure on Maui
Your small-group bike and zipline adventure begins with an early morning hotel pickup far before dawn to catch a magical Maui sunrise from atop Haleakala. Also known as the House of the Rising Sun, the volcanic summit reaches an elevation of 10,000 feet (3,048 m). Before departing for Haleakala National Park by coach, fuel up with a provided continental breakfast of pastries and hot beverages. On arrival, your guide points out rare plant life and animals, some of which can only be seen on the slopes of Haleakala, home to the rare silversword plant (known in Hawaiian as ‘ahinahina) and a nesting area for Hawaii’s state bird, the nene, or Hawaiian goose. Learn about the history of Haleakala and its significance to Hawaiian culture.Once you witness the break of dawn, you’re driven to a 6,500-foot (1,981-m) elevation to start your bike tour on the mountain’s western slopes. Don your helmet and begin the descent down the world’s largest resting volcano, following your guide around 21 gentle switchbacks along a paved road. Enjoy bicoastal views of Maui’s central valley and the West Maui Mountains while taking in the otherworldly landscape and the fragrance of the surrounding flora. You’ll ride for approximately 1.5 hours on easy terrain before arriving at the zipline course on the slopes of Haleakala, where you trade in your bike helmet for a harness. Led by expert guides who keep you safe while you have fun, enjoy your zipline tour, a 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award Winner. The five ziplines feature canyon crossings, 90-foot (27-m) drops through towering eucalyptus trees, a swinging bridge and Maui’s only ‘pendulum,’ up-and-back zipline, which tops speeds of 45 mph (72 kph).After approximately 1.5 hours, head next door to Maui Lavender, a sprawling upcountry farm that grows 45 varieties of lavender. Stroll the lavender gardens, browse products in the gift shop and enjoy a morning snack on your own, selecting from a tasty menu in the café (food and drinks are own expense) before you’re driven back to your Maui hotel.
Trekking at Haleakala: Elevation 10000 Feet and 11 Mile Challenge
Haleakala National Park is Maui’s most-visited attraction, considered a sacred spot by many locals, bringing in 1.3 million visitors annually. Haleakala, the world’s largest dormant volcano, literally means “House of the Sun,” a fitting name considering the spectacular sunrises that can be viewed from the summit. Sands Trail/Halemauu Trail is 11.2 miles (18kms) from the summit into the crater. At 10,000 feet, you begin to note the first tufts of Ahinahina, the silver sword, a marvelously hardy vestige of plant life. Hawaiian natives consider this a sacred place. This special place vibrates with stories of ancient and modern Hawaiian culture and protects the bond between the land and its people. The park also cares for endangered species, some of which exist nowhere else. Come visit this special place - renew your spirit amid stark volcanic landscapes and sub-tropical rain forest with an unforgettable hike through the Haleakala Crater. The 11.2 mile hike is challenging. This is a full day tour starting at 10,000 ft and hiking down to the crater basin On the Halemauu Trail to the Holua Cabin for refreshments and healthy snacks before starting the 4 mile finish up the switchbacks to 8,000 feet. This Hike has 2 guides the driver drops group off at summit, then goes down to the Halemau Trail head and hikes down switches to set up snacks at the Halau cabin. From there the group heads up to the switchbacks with one guide with the guest all times and one guide standing nearby. This experience includes picnic style lunch during the hike.