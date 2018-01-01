Haleakala Bike and Zipline Adventure on Maui

Your small-group bike and zipline adventure begins with an early morning hotel pickup far before dawn to catch a magical Maui sunrise from atop Haleakala. Also known as the House of the Rising Sun, the volcanic summit reaches an elevation of 10,000 feet (3,048 m). Before departing for Haleakala National Park by coach, fuel up with a provided continental breakfast of pastries and hot beverages. On arrival, your guide points out rare plant life and animals, some of which can only be seen on the slopes of Haleakala, home to the rare silversword plant (known in Hawaiian as ‘ahinahina) and a nesting area for Hawaii’s state bird, the nene, or Hawaiian goose. Learn about the history of Haleakala and its significance to Hawaiian culture.Once you witness the break of dawn, you’re driven to a 6,500-foot (1,981-m) elevation to start your bike tour on the mountain’s western slopes. Don your helmet and begin the descent down the world’s largest resting volcano, following your guide around 21 gentle switchbacks along a paved road. Enjoy bicoastal views of Maui’s central valley and the West Maui Mountains while taking in the otherworldly landscape and the fragrance of the surrounding flora. You’ll ride for approximately 1.5 hours on easy terrain before arriving at the zipline course on the slopes of Haleakala, where you trade in your bike helmet for a harness. Led by expert guides who keep you safe while you have fun, enjoy your zipline tour, a 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award Winner. The five ziplines feature canyon crossings, 90-foot (27-m) drops through towering eucalyptus trees, a swinging bridge and Maui’s only ‘pendulum,’ up-and-back zipline, which tops speeds of 45 mph (72 kph).After approximately 1.5 hours, head next door to Maui Lavender, a sprawling upcountry farm that grows 45 varieties of lavender. Stroll the lavender gardens, browse products in the gift shop and enjoy a morning snack on your own, selecting from a tasty menu in the café (food and drinks are own expense) before you’re driven back to your Maui hotel.