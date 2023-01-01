A pleasant half-mile loop trail (20-minute walk) winds through Hosmer Grove, which is home to non-native tree species – including pine, fir and eucalyptus – as well as native scrubland. The site is also popular with campers and picnickers. The whole area is sweetened with the scent of eucalyptus and alive with the red flashes and calls of native birds. Hosmer Grove sits on a side road just after the park’s entrance booth.

Drive slowly on the road in, as this is one of the top places to spot nene, a rare goose that is also the state bird.