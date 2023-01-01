Maui Tropical Plantation

This longstanding tourist attraction is a cross between a farm, a dining destination and a botanical garden. The large gift shop stocks art, aloha wear, chocolate and gift food. There's also a lovely short walk through the gardens, plus ziplining and the Kumu Farms store – a superb choice for organic goods. Meanwhile, a restaurant and coffee shop serves up excellent local produce.

It’s definitely touristy here, but there’s something for everyone, particularly families, and entrance is free. Just beware the short and pricey tram tour, which mates a preschool ride to adult narration about botany. Check the website for concerts and shows.