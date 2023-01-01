Kepaniwai Park & Heritage Gardens

This unique and pretty park celebrates the various ethnic groups of Hawaii by displaying a building for each one. There's a traditional Hawaiian hale (house), a New England–style missionary home, a Filipino farmer’s hut, Japanese gardens and a Chinese pavilion, all of which can be seen on a 15-minute walk. Note that at the time of research the park was open, but many of the pavilions and gardens were being renovated.

You’ll want to linger here. Enlivened by ʻIao Stream, this is a perfect picnic spot and barbecue area, and a refreshing monument to social harmony.