For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the Sea House, try stand up paddle surfing, then sip cocktails at Merriman’s next door. Or simply sit on the sand and gaze across the channel at Molokaʻi. Long rocky outcrops at both ends of the bay make Kapalua Beach the safest year-round swimming spot on this coast.

You’ll find colorful snorkeling on the right side of the beach, with abundant tropical fish and orange slate-pencil sea urchins. There’s a rental hut here for beach gear.

Take the drive immediately north of Napili Kai Beach Resort to get to the beach parking area, where there are restrooms and showers. A tunnel leads from the parking lot north to the beach. This is also a starting point for the Coastal Trail.