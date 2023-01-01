Also known as Ironwoods Beach, this white-sand jewel is fringed by low sand dunes covered in beach morning glory. It's a picturesque place to soak up the rays. On calm days, swimming is good close to shore, as is snorkeling in the protected area along the rocky point at the northern side of the beach. When there’s any sizable surf, strong rip currents can be present.

The half-mile strand – Oneloa means ‘long sand’ – sits beside the Coastal Trail and is backed by gated resort condos and restricted golf greens. Beach access requires a sharp eye. Turn onto Ironwood Lane and then left into the small parking lot opposite the Ironwoods gate. Arrive early or at lunchtime to get a parking space, freshly emptied by the people leaving.