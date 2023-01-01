Manicured golf courses and ritzy enclaves drop away and the scenery gets wilder as you drive toward Maui’s northernmost point. Ironwood-lined Punalau Beach, 0.7 miles after the 34-mile marker on Honoapiʻilani Hwy, makes a worthy stop if you’re up for a solitary stroll. Swimming is a no-go though, as a rocky shelf creates unfavorable conditions for water activities. Don't attempt the drive down the rough dirt beach road unless you've got 4WD and know what you're doing. Park by the highway.