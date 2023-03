The best things in life are free – that certainly applies to West Maui's magical blowhole, which spurts water up to 100 feet in the air, like a geyser. If you don't mind getting wet from the spray, you can get within a reasonable distance and feel this natural phenomenon in full force. But don't get too close – tourists have been sucked into the hole, caught on the slippery rocks in the retreating water and swept out to sea by a large wave.