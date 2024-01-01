Pohaku Kani

West Maui

Pohaki Kani is a big, basalt boulder sitting inland of the Kahekili Hwy. According to local history, if you hit it with a rock on the Kahakuloa side, where the deepest indentations are, you might be able to get a hollow sound. However, signage asks visitors not to hit, rub or throw things at the rock, which is sacred to Native Hawaiians.

