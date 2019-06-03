Keawakapu Beach

From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back from the main road and less visible than Kihei’s main roadside beaches just north. It’s also less crowded, and is a great place to settle in and watch the sunset.

With its cushion-soft sand, Keawakapu is also a favorite for sunrise yoga and wake-up strolls. The ocean is a perfect spot for an end-of-day swim. Mornings are best for snorkeling: head to the rocky outcrops that form the northern and southern ends of the beach. During winter look for humpback whales, which come remarkably close to shore here.

There are three beach access points, all with outdoor showers. To get to the southern end, drive south on S Kihei Rd until it dead-ends at a beach parking lot. Near the middle of the beach, there’s a parking lot at the corner of Kilohana Dr and S Kihei Rd. Cross S Kihei Rd to the beach access walkway. At the northern end, beach parking can be found in a large access lot north of the Days Inn.