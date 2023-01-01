Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water activities. The beach slopes gradually, making it a good swimming spot. When it’s calm, there’s decent snorkeling around the rocky point on the southern end. Most afternoons there’s a gentle shorebreak suitable for bodysurfing. Divers entering the water at Wailea Beach can follow an offshore reef that runs down to Polo Beach.

The beach access road, with a parking lot, is between the Grand Wailea and Four Seasons resorts.