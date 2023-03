In front of the Fairmont Kea Lani resort, Polo Beach is seldom crowded. When there’s wave action, boogie boarders and bodysurfers usually find good shorebreaks here. When calm, the rocks to the north provide good snorkeling. At low tide, the lava outcropping at the southern end of the beach holds tide pools harboring spiny sea urchins and small fish.

To find it, turn down Kaukahi St after the Fairmont Kea Lani and look for the beach parking lot on the right.