One of Maui’s earliest missionary churches, its 3ft-thick walls were constructed of burnt coral rock. In the seaside churchyard take a look at the old tombstones adorned with cameo photographs of the Hawaiian cowboys laid to rest a century ago. Sunday worship services at 7:30m and 10am. All are welcome.
Keawalaʻi Congregational Church
Kihei & South Maui
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden
28.17 MILES
Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…
3.74 MILES
From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…
28.12 MILES
For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…
29.94 MILES
Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…
2.25 MILES
Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water…
29.75 MILES
With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…
23.24 MILES
Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…
1.34 MILES
The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…
Nearby Kihei & South Maui attractions
0.23 MILES
Want to kayak along the coast? Then drop into this pretty bay. There’s no better place on Maui for kayaking – as you might surmise from the collection of…
0.25 MILES
Dubbed ‘Turtle Beach,’ this golden swath of sand behind the closed Makena Beach & Golf Resort is popular with snorkelers and kayakers hoping to glimpse…
0.95 MILES
This long and lovely crescent-shaped beach, south of the resorts, is a favorite of local families on weekends. It's rarely crowded though, and the shallow…
1.22 MILES
Makena State Park should be high on every traveler’s itinerary. Its crowning glory, Big Beach, is the scene that people conjure up when they dream of a…
1.24 MILES
Those folks with the coolers and umbrellas, walking north from the sandy entrance to Big Beach? They’re heading to Little Beach, which is part of Makena…
1.34 MILES
The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…
1.59 MILES
This lovely, postcard-size swath of sand, with a straight-on view of Kahoʻolawe island, is worth a peek – although it’s no longer much of a secret. The…
1.76 MILES
In front of the Fairmont Kea Lani resort, Polo Beach is seldom crowded. When there’s wave action, boogie boarders and bodysurfers usually find good…