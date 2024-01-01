Keawalaʻi Congregational Church

Kihei & South Maui

One of Maui’s earliest missionary churches, its 3ft-thick walls were constructed of burnt coral rock. In the seaside churchyard take a look at the old tombstones adorned with cameo photographs of the Hawaiian cowboys laid to rest a century ago. Sunday worship services at 7:30m and 10am. All are welcome.

