Maluʻaka Beach

Dubbed ‘Turtle Beach,’ this golden swath of sand behind the closed Makena Beach & Golf Resort is popular with snorkelers and kayakers hoping to glimpse the surprisingly graceful sea turtles, which feed along the coral and often swim within a few feet of snorkelers. Terrific coral is about 100yd out, and the best action is at the southern end of the beach. Come on a calm day – this one kicks up with a little wind, and when it’s choppy you won’t see anything.

Parking lots, restrooms and showers are at both ends of the beach, which are now connected by a paved walking path. On the northern side, park at the lot opposite Keawalaʻi Congregational Church then follow the road a short distance south. If that lot is full, take the first right after the resort, where there’s additional parking.

During our research period, heavy construction was underway along the beach for several new condo and luxury home communities, which will likely alter the wild and pristine vibe currently enjoyed along of this stretch of the Makena coastline.