Want to kayak along the coast? Then drop into this pretty bay. There’s no better place on Maui for kayaking – as you might surmise from the collection of kayak-tour vans parked here every morning. When seas are calm, snorkeling is good along the rocks at the southern side of Makena Landing, the boat launch that’s the center of the action. Makena Bay is also a good place for shore dives; divers should head to the north side of the bay.

Kayakers should paddle south along the lava coastline to Maluʻaka Beach, where green sea turtles abound. Kayak-snorkel-tour operators meet just south of the landing for trips. South Pacific Kayaks will deliver pre-reserved kayaks here for rental at 6:45am (single/double $45/65). There are no kayak shops on-site.

Makena Bay was once a busy port for livestock, pineapples and people, and paniolo (Hawaiian cowboys) used to herd cattle onto boats bound for Honolulu from here.

Heading south on Makena Alanui Rd, turn right onto Honoiki St then turn right onto Makena Rd.