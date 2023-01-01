Ulua Beach

Snorkelers should head straight for Ulua, to the south of the point. The coral at the rocky outcrop on the right side of the beach offers Wailea’s best easy-access snorkeling.

Not only is it teeming with brilliant tropical fish, but it’s also one of the best spots for hearing humpbacks sing as they pass offshore. Snorkeling is best in the morning, before the winds pick up and the masses arrive. When the surf’s up, forget snorkeling – go bodysurfing instead. Beach access and parking are just south of the Andaz Maui resort.