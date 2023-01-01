Covered in a blanket of golden sand, Kamaʻole Beach Park III has full facilities and lifeguards, plus a playground and parking lot. Great spot for a beach day. The shaded picnic tables start filling up early on weekends. Also has accessibility parking, pathways and beach access for visitors with disabilities.

The southern end of Kamaʻole Beach Park III has some nearshore rocks harboring a bit of coral and a few colorful fish, though it pales in comparison to the snorkeling at beaches further south.