On a side street, out of view of busy S Kihei Rd, this neighborhood beach is the least touristed strand in Kihei. It’s a real jewel in the rough: broad and sandy, and backed by swaying coconut palms. You’re apt to find fishers casting their lines, families playing volleyball and someone strumming a guitar. It also has some of the better bodysurfing waves in Kihei.

Beach parking is on the corner of S Kihei Rd and Kaiaʻu Pl. To get to the beach, walk to the end of Kaiaʻu Pl.