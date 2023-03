Athletes, skateboarders and toddlers who need to roam will appreciate this expansive seaside park. Sports facilities include tennis and basketball courts, ball fields and a skateboard park. Also on site are a playground, picnic pavilions, restrooms and showers. Although there is a small beach, behind the whale statue, a runoff ditch carries wastewater here after heavy rains so best swim elsewhere.

The park is across Kihei Rd from the busy bar and restaurant scene at Kihei Kalama Village.