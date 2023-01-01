David Malo’s Church

Philosopher David Malo, who built this church in 1852, was the first Hawaiian ordained to the Christian ministry. He was also co-author of Hawaii’s first constitution and an early spokesperson for Hawaiian rights. While most of Malo’s original church has been dismantled, a 3ft-high section of the wall still stands beside a palm grove. Pews are lined up inside the coral-block and river-stone walls. It’s really quite beautiful.

Outdoor services are held at 9am on Sunday by Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea. All are welcome.