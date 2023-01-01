In ancient Hawaii, coastal fishponds were built to provide a ready source of fish for royal families. The most intact fishpond remaining on Maui is the 3-acre Koʻieʻie Fishpond. Constructed more than 400 years ago, it is on the National Register of Historic Places; it borders both Kalepolepo Beach Park and the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary headquarters. There are concerns that organized recreational activities are impacting this culturally significant and delicate site; best to enjoy it with respect.