A pretty, golden-sand beach with full facilities and lifeguards, plus a volleyball court and a parking lot. Travelers with disabilities can access the ocean at Kam I using accessibility ramps and the sand beach chair. For details about the status of the sand beach chair (available 8:30am to 3:30pm), check the Kamaʻole I listing at www.mauicounty.gov or call 808-270-6136.