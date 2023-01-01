Waiʻanapanapa State Park

Black sand beach, Wai'anapanapa State Park, Hana, East Maui.

Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava arch on the right side of Paʻiloa Bay, bordered by low rocky cliffs and a coastal trail with ancient lava stepping stones and a blowhole. Two impressive lava-tube caves are just a five-minute walk from the parking lot.

There are no restaurants, markets or vendors in the park, but there are restrooms, camping and cabin facilities and the odd fruit stall.

