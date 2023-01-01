Waiʻanapanapa State Park

Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava arch on the right side of Paʻiloa Bay, bordered by low rocky cliffs and a coastal trail with ancient lava stepping stones and a blowhole. Two impressive lava-tube caves are just a five-minute walk from the parking lot.

There are no restaurants, markets or vendors in the park, but there are restrooms, camping and cabin facilities and the odd fruit stall.