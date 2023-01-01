Three Bears Falls

Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the 19-mile marker. Catch it after a rainstorm and the cascades come together and roar as one mighty waterfall. There’s limited parking up the hill to the left after the falls.

You can scramble down to the falls via a steep, ill-defined path that begins on the Hana side of the bridge. The stones are moss covered and slippery, so either proceed with caution or simply enjoy the view from the road.