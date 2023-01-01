Keʻanae Peninsula

This rare slice of ‘Old Hawaii,’ home to an 1860s church and a wild lava coast, is reached by taking Keʻanae Rd on the makai (seaward) side of the highway just beyond Keʻanae Arboretum. Families have tended stream-fed taro patches here for generations.

The rock islets you see off the coast from Keʻanae Park – Mokuhala and Mokumana – are seabird sanctuaries. Turn around here, as there’s a private residential area beyond, with nothing else to see. There are public restrooms (open 7am to 7pm) across from the small parking area.