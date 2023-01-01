Hamoa Beach

With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the North Pacific that looked as if it belonged in the South Pacific. When the surf’s up, surfers and bodyboarders flock here, though beware of rips and currents.

When it’s calm, swimming is good in the cove – but check conditions before you take a dip. Public access is down the steps just north of the hotel’s bus-stop sign; there’s parking for seven or eight cars opposite. Facilities include restrooms.