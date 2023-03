Need cash? Or maybe some screws? How about a bottle of Jim Beam? Or Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked Froyo? The narrow aisles inside this tin-roofed store are jam-packed with a little bit of everything, from hardware to produce to tourist brochures. The Hasegawa family has operated a general store in Hana since 1910, and this icon of mom-and-pop shops is frequented by locals picking up supplies, and travelers stopping for snacks and the ATM.