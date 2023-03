This down-home museum displays some interesting local artifacts. The best is an entire three-bench courthouse (c 1871). Although it looks like a museum piece, this tiny court is still used one day a month when a judge shows up to hear minor cases, sparing Hana residents the need to drive all the way to Wailuku to contest a traffic ticket. Original paintings of Teddy Roosevelt and Admiral Dewey are a blast from the past.

Opening hours can be irregular.