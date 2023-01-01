Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

You may find yourself standing above the clouds while exploring Puʻuʻulaʻula (10,023ft), Maui’s highest point. The summit building provides a top-of-the-world panorama from its wraparound windows. On a clear day you can see Hawaiʻi (Big Island), Lanaʻi, Molokaʻi and even Oʻahu. When the light’s right, the colors of the crater are nothing short of spectacular, with grays, greens, reds and browns.

An ʻahinahina garden has been planted at the overlook, making this the best place to see these luminous silver-leafed plants in various stages of growth.