Haleakalā National Park

No trip to Maui is complete without visiting this national park containing the mighty volcano that gave rise to East Maui. The volcano's floor measures a whopping 7.5 miles wide, 2.5 miles long and 3000ft deep – nearly as large as Manhattan. From its towering rim there are dramatic views of its lunar-like surface. Meanwhile, the coastal Kipahulu district in the southeast is lush, with waterfalls. The two districts are not directly accessible from one another by road and require separate visits.

The summit district is accessed from the Haleakalā Hwy, the Kipahulu District from the Hana Hwy.

Reservations to view the sunrise from Haleakalā's summit are required and available year-round for a $1 fee per vehicle. Visitors without a reservation may enter the park after 7am.