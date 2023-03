Perched on the crater rim at 9745ft, the visitor center is the park’s main viewing spot. Sun, shadow and clouds reflecting on the crater floor create a mesmerizing dance of light and color. The parking lot gets packed ahead of sunrise and sunset, and it stays pretty full in between. Leave the crowds behind by doing the 10-minute hike up Pa Kaʻoao (White Hill), which begins at the eastern side of the visitor center and provides stunning views.