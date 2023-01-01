Honomanu Park

Honomanu Bay’s rocky black-sand beach is usually empty or being used by local surfers and fishers. Surfable waves form during big swells, but the rocky bottom and strong rips make it dangerous if you’re not familiar with the spot; there's no lifeguard here. No restrooms. Pull off the highway near the 13-mile marker, taking the small road going toward the ocean.

Honomanu Stream, which empties into the bay, forms a little pool just inland from the beach that’s good for splashing around, and on weekends local families take the young 'uns here to wade in its shallow water. Walk to the end of the beach, look back up the stream, and take in the valley – ooh!