Garden of Eden Arboretum

Why pay a steep $15 per person – not per carload, mind you – to visit an arboretum when the entire Road to Hana is a garden? Well, the garden does offer a tamer version of paradise. The winding paths are neatly maintained, the flowers are identified, and the hilltop picnic tables sport gorgeous views, including ones of Puohokamoa Falls and Keopuka Rock, which was featured in the opening shot of Jurassic Park. A good choice for those not up for slippery jungle trails.

There’s also a nice outdoor cafe, Peacocks Cafe Maui, located near the entrance (no entrance fee needed for the cafe) at which peacocks strut around as you're enjoying a bite. The arboretum is 0.5 miles past the 10-mile marker.