Kaumahina State Wayside Park

Clean restrooms and a grassy lawn with picnic tables make this roadside park a family-friendly stop. The park comes up 350yd after the 12-mile marker. Take the short walk up the hill past the restrooms for an eye-popping view of coastal scenery. No drinking water. For the next several miles the scenery is absolutely stunning, opening up to a new vista at every turn. If it’s been raining recently, you can see waterfalls galore crashing down the mountains.