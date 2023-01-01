For a secluded dip, Haipuaʻena Falls, 0.5 miles past the 11-mile marker, provides a deep and serene pool. Since you can’t see the pool from the road, few people know it’s there. So it’s not a bad choice if you forgot your bathing suit…

There’s space for just a couple of cars on the Hana side of the bridge. To reach the falls, walk 50yd up the left side of the stream. Wild ginger grows along the path, and ferns hang from the rock wall beside the waterfall, creating an idyllic setting. Be aware of slippery rocks and flash floods.