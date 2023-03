For a superb bird’s-eye view of the lowland peninsula and village, including the patchwork taro fed by Keʻanae Stream, stop at the paved pull-off just past the 17-mile marker on the makai (ocean) side of the road. There’s no signpost, but it’s easy to find if you look for the yellow tsunami speaker. If it’s been raining lately, look to the far left to spot a series of cascading waterfalls.