Ching’s Pond

The stream that feeds Keʻanae Peninsula pauses to create a couple of swimming holes just below the bridge, 0.9 miles after the 16-mile marker. If you pull off immediately before the bridge you’ll find a deep, crystal-clear pool beneath. You will likely see many people swimming here, but there are 'No Trespassing' signs and 'residents only, no visitors' signs around the falls. It's best to observe the pool but not take a dip.

Daredevil young locals often jump off the rocks above; don't copy them – it's highly dangerous. Waters are susceptible to hazardous flash floods. According to a local source, a flood could be close if the water here is big or murky.