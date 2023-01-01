Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside Park

The highway cuts right through this delightful 5-acre rainforest park whose name, Puaʻa Kaʻa, means Rolling Pig. Some unlucky passersby will see just the restrooms on the ocean side of the road and miss the rest. But you brought your beach towel, didn’t you? Cross the highway from the parking area and head inland to find a pair of delicious waterfalls cascading into pools. The park is 0.5 miles after the 22-mile marker.

The best for swimming is the upper pool, which is visible just beyond the picnic tables. To reach it, you’ll need to cross the stream, skipping across a few rocks. Beware falling rocks beneath the waterfall, and flash floods. To get to the lower falls, which drop into a shallow pool, walk back over the bridge and walk upstream. Be sure to catch the view from the bridge.