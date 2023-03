This powerful cascade makes its sheer plunge right beneath your feet as you stand on the ocean side of the Makapipi Bridge, 175yd after the 25-mile marker. Most waterfall views look up at the cascades, but this one offers a rare chance to experience a waterfall from the top. You don’t see anything from your car so if you didn’t know about it, you’d never imagine this waterfall was here. And sometimes it isn’t, as it flows intermittently.

You’ll find pull-offs before and after the bridge.