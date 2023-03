A 10-minute loop path north of the beach parking lot leads to a pair of freshwater lava-tube caves. Their garden-like exteriors are draped with ferns, while their interiors harbor deep spring-fed pools with resident fish. Waiʻanapanapa means ‘glistening waters’ and the pools’ crystal-clear mineral waters reputedly rejuvenate the skin. They will certainly invigorate – these sunless pools are refreshingly brisk!