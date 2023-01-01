DT Fleming Beach Park

Surrounded by ironwood trees and backed by an old one-room schoolhouse, this sandy crescent looks like an outpost from another era. In keeping with its Hawaiian nature, the beach is the domain of wave riders. Experienced surfers and bodysurfers find good action here, especially in winter. The shorebreaks can be brutal, however, and the beach is a hot spot for injuries. The reef on the right is good for snorkeling in summer when the water is very calm.

Fleming has restrooms, showers, grills, picnic tables and a lifeguard. The access road is off Honoapiʻilani Hwy (Hwy 30), immediately north of the 31-mile marker.

The Coastal Trail and the Mahana Ridge Trail intersect here.