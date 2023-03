Also known as Slaughterhouse Beach, this cove is excellent for snorkeling, and is a top-rated bodysurfing spot during the summer. Its attractive white-sand crescent is good for sunbathing and beachcombing – look for glittering green olivine crystals in the rocks at the southern end of the beach. Just north of the 32-mile marker, there’s public parking and a concrete stairway leading down the cliffs to the beach.