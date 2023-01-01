Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House

This small but historically evocative museum occupies the 1833 home of Wailuku’s first Christian missionary, Edward Bailey. He was the second missionary to occupy the house and lived here nearly 50 years. The home gives you a sense of what it was like to live in missionary times while also containing a collection of interesting artifacts, including a shark-tooth dagger and a notable collection of native-wood bowls, stone adzes, feather lei and tapa cloth.

Outside there’s a historic koa canoe (c 1900) and a 10ft redwood board used by surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku.