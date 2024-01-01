Kahului Harbor

Kahului

LoginSave

Kahului’s large protected harbor is the island’s only deep-water port, so all boat traffic, from cruise ships to cargo vessels, docks here. But it’s not all business. Late afternoon you might see outrigger-canoe clubs such as Na Kai ʻEwalu (www.nakaiewalucanoeclub.org) practicing near Hoʻaloha Park – a timeless scene.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • 26462-334 Hana, Hawaii, Maui, North America, United States Kahanu Gardens, Hana, East Maui.

    Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden

    29.16 MILES

    Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…

  • Keawakapu Beach on Maui at sunset with lava rocks in foreground. 1732402321 bay, beach, bird, body of water, cloud, clouds, coast, dawn, dramatic, dusk, evening, hawaii, island, keawakapu beach, landscape, lava rocks, maui, nature, ocean, outdoor, outdoors, promontory, river, rock, rocks, sand, sea, shore, sky, sunrise, sunset, travel, united states, vacation, water

    Keawakapu Beach

    13.45 MILES

    From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…

  • Kapalua beach bay, Maui, Hawaiian Islands - Aug 2019: Quiet, elegant, picturesque, Kapalua boasts beautiful seabed and ideal atmosphere for family vacation

    Kapalua Beach

    14.04 MILES

    For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…

  • Wailea beach, Hawaii

    Wailea Beach

    14.93 MILES

    Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water…

  • Upper Waikani Falls also known as Three Bears, a trio of large waterfalls amid rocks & lush vegetation with a popular swimming hole, off the Road to Hana Highway, Maui, Hawaii, USA 650608216 bear, cascade, dense, fall, ferns, flowing, foliage, forest, green, greenery, hana, hawaii, highway, hill, hole, idyllic, island, jump, landscape, lush, maui, natural, nature, outdoor, park, pond, pool, road, road to hana, rocks, scenery, scenic, states, stones, swim, three, travel, trees, triple, tropical, upper, usa, vegetation, waikani, water, waterfall, wet, wild

    Three Bears Falls

    22.41 MILES

    Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…

  • Big Beach

    Big Beach

    18.42 MILES

    The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…

  • Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

    Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill) Overlook

    19.46 MILES

    You may find yourself standing above the clouds while exploring Puʻuʻulaʻula (10,023ft), Maui’s highest point. The summit building provides a top-of-the…

  • Iao Needle

    ʻIao Valley State Monument

    4.5 MILES

    If you’ve seen just one photograph of Maui's lush interior, odds are it was of the magnificently phallic 2250ft ʻIao Needle, the green pinnacle that…

View more attractions

Nearby Kahului attractions

1. Schaefer International Gallery

0.28 MILES

This art gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center has a number of exhibitions per year, ranging from native Hawaiian arts to contemporary local artists…

2. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

0.61 MILES

For botanophiles interested in native Hawaiian plants, this garden on the grounds of a former zoo has a wealth of knowledge. An excellent new audiotour (…

4. Kanaha Pond Bird Sanctuary

1.62 MILES

You wouldn’t expect a wildlife sanctuary to be so close to the main road, but a short walk leaves the traffic behind. This shallow marsh is a haven for…

5. Wailuku Public Library

1.9 MILES

Designed by Maui-born architect CW Dickey and completed in 1928, the Wailuku Public Library building displays a now-distinctive regional design. Note…

6. Kaʻahumanu Church

1.93 MILES

This handsome missionary church, in Gothic New England style, was built in 1875 by missionary Edward Bailey and named for Queen Kaʻahumanu, who cast aside…

7. Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House

2.02 MILES

This small but historically evocative museum occupies the 1833 home of Wailuku’s first Christian missionary, Edward Bailey. He was the second missionary…

8. Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum

2.42 MILES

This homespun museum occupies the former residence of the sugar mill’s superintendent. There’s the usual display of industrial machinery, including a…