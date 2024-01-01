Kahului Harbor

Kahului’s large protected harbor is the island’s only deep-water port, so all boat traffic, from cruise ships to cargo vessels, docks here. But it’s not all business. Late afternoon you might see outrigger-canoe clubs such as Na Kai ʻEwalu (www.nakaiewalucanoeclub.org) practicing near Hoʻaloha Park – a timeless scene.
