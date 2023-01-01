Kanaha Pond Bird Sanctuary

You wouldn’t expect a wildlife sanctuary to be so close to the main road, but a short walk leaves the traffic behind. This shallow marsh is a haven for rare Hawaiian birds, including native coots, black-crowned night herons, and the aeʻo (Hawaiian black-necked stilt), a graceful wading bird with long orange legs that feeds along the pond’s marshy edges. According to various Fish & Wildlife surveys the aeʻo population probably hovers around 1500 statewide, but you can count on spotting some here.