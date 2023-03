Fields of cane expand out from the Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar (C&S) Company’s rusty old mill, the last of its kind in Hawaii. Its industrial hulk looms high, and, until recently, belched smoke as it was boiling down sugarcane. It remains as a monument to a past era.

Although the factory has ceased trading, the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum remains open and tells the story of the industry's rise and fall on Maui.