Kanaha Beach Park

Well, you can’t judge a beach by its cover. Wedged between downtown Kahului and the airport, and hidden behind a strip of ironwood trees, this mile-long stretch of sand is kitesurf city, with scores of brilliant sails zipping across the waves. Kitesurfers converge at the southwest end, known as Kite Beach, while windsurfers head northeast. A roped-off swimming area lies in between. Facilities include restrooms, showers and shaded picnic tables.

There’s no better place to learn how to ride the wind – or just to watch the action.