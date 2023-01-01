HA Baldwin Beach Park

Bodyboarders and bodysurfers take to the waves at this palm-lined county park about a mile west of Paʻia. The wide sandy beach is lovely for sunbathing but drops off quickly. When the swell is big, the shore dump here is too. Swimmers should beware of getting slammed. There are calmer waters at the eastern end, where a little cove is shaded by ironwood trees. Showers, restrooms, lifeguards, covered picnic tables and sports fields round out the facilities.

The park has a reputation for rowdy behavior after the sun sets, but it’s fine in the daytime, when there’s a lifeguard on duty.