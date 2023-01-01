Hoʻokipa Beach Park & Overlook

Hoʻokipa is to daredevil windsurfers what Everest is to climbers. It reigns supreme as the world’s premier windsurfing beach, with strong currents, dangerous shore breaks and razor-sharp coral offering the ultimate challenge. This is also one of Maui’s prime surfing spots. While the action in the water is usually only suitable for pros, intermediate surfers can enjoy tamer days, and a lookout point on the eastern side of the park offers spectators a great bird’s-eye view.

Winter sees the biggest waves for board surfers, while summer has the most consistent winds for windsurfers. To prevent turf battles, surfers typically hit the waves in the morning and windsurfers in the afternoon (when the wind picks up anyway).

There are four surf breaks. Popular and consistent, Pavilions is a right-hander. It's closest to the lookout. Just west is Middles, which breaks left and right. Furthest west in the bay is The Point, which breaks right and is also popular with windsurfers. Just west of the bay is Lanes, which breaks left and right, and requires a longer paddle out.

In the fall the action includes green sea turtles laying eggs on the beach at dusk. Hoʻokipa is just before the 9-mile marker on the highway. With a narrow beach and wild surf, this is not the best choice for a long day of sunbathing and swimming, but it's pleasant enough if you're in the area. There are restrooms at the beach.