Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center

Occupying the former estate of sugar magnates Harry and Ethel Baldwin, Hui Noʻeau is a regal setting for a community arts center. In 1917 famed architect CW Dickey designed the main plantation house, which showcases the Hawaiian Regional architectural style he pioneered. Visit the galleries, which exhibit the work of island artists, and stroll the grounds, with stables converted into art studios.

The gift shop sells quality ceramics, glassware and prints created on-site. At the front desk, pick up a brochure with a map for a self-guided tour. The center is just north of the 5-mile marker.